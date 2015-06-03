Today in Tabs: The Long Hello

I get bored easily, and I try to read everything I tab here. The combination of these two facts is what saves us both from the endless Snowfall of prestige #longreads that constantly parallax through the background of my feed at subtly different rates, simulating depth.

But not today! Today I have no fewer than three excellent long tabs for you, and I’m going to explain why you should read all three of them.

The Agency: Adrian Chen went to Russia and tracked down a small part of the enormous state-supported Russian internet trolling industry for the NYT Magazine. You have probably seen links to this already, but you should read the whole thing because near the end it reveals itself to have been a spy thriller all along, complete with setups and double-crosses and surveillance.

This was my first time being secretly photographed while reporting a story! Check out the pics http://t.co/2Yz7o3I70W pic.twitter.com/X2p2AA02V7 — Adrian Chen (@AdrianChen) June 2, 2015

The Mad Woman’s Troubles: Valerie Solanas and Her S.C.U.M Manifesto: In some kind of Kinja called The Membrane (what is it? I don’t know!), Sady Doyle wrestles with S.C.U.M. Manifesto author and would-be Warhol-icide Valerie Solanis both as the feminist icon she vigorously resisted becoming and as a real, and by all accounts awful, woman who actually existed and made her friends cry.

To force an artificial division between “mentally ill Valerie” and “genius writer Valerie” is to both demean her struggle and miss the point: Solanas doesn’t operate from a lofty, Swiftian remove. Instead, the tension and energy of the Manifesto is generated by the dance between intellectual satire and emotional honesty.

After Water: Journalist, illustrator, and California native Susie Cagle writes about the effects of the drought on a small unincorporated Central Valley community called East Porterville with a level of detail and empathy that I haven’t found in any of the endless tabs about what fruit or nut we should boycott this week. Cagle doesn’t just write about the weather, she shows how human political systems and the environment feed back into each other. The way we live changes the environment and the environment in turn pushes us around the country and forces us to reorganize ourselves politically, from the Dust Bowl of the 30’s to the historic drought and extreme weather of today.

Meanwhile, Nearby: They found a 350 year old French noblewoman’s coffin in Rennes, in northern France, and the lede was buried nearby: “The heart of her husband, Toussaint de Perrein, was found nearby, archaeologists said on Tuesday.” Nearby? What exactly does that mean, in the context of 350 year old human hearts?

Fusion‘s traffic is really low. Alexis Madrigal replies: “¯\_(ツ)_/¯.” Brett LoGiurato both de-Fused and BI-boomeranged. Obsolete print media is still doing ok though. HuffPo? Yup, still hell. Gawker‘s union vote is today! Here’s a Koch-shill doing that dumb thing where they point out that unions pay their employees a salary as if paying good wages isn’t literally the point of unions. Nevertheless the vote will probably pass and I look forward to the Red Dawn of ☭awker.