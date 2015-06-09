5 Business Questions That You Need To Ask About Your Personal Life

In business, we’ve learned to nurture our careers by investing time and energy into the factors necessary for success. We’ve become sensitive to signs of distress, flexible to variables, and willing to adapt when necessary. In fact, we’re so good at caring for business that we even say that we “love” our jobs.

When it comes to caring for ourselves, however, it’s another story. In the process of nurturing our careers, many of us have forgotten to take care of ourselves. We forgo our health for the health of the business. We push, prod, and browbeat ourselves until we’re left sick, stressed, and burned out. The values we used to create work success are largely absent from our personal lives.

Here are five common business questions to ask yourself to evaluate if you are giving your personal the attention that it deserves.

Every great business has a mission statement that answers the question: “What are we creating with our efforts?” Take time to answer this question in your personal life. What do your daily habits add up to? Is the probable end result of your efforts a life of stress, sickness, and exhaustion? If you find that your daily habits are building toward burnout, you know it’s time to make a change.

Business ventures need a goal–a pot of gold at the end of the entrepreneurial rainbow. This is true in our personal lives as well. Take some time to think about what the life of your dreams looks and feels like: time with your family; vibrant health; flexibility; time to breathe; a balance between sharpness and serenity. Focusing on our goals allows us to build the action plan to get there.

In business, this is called an action plan. In our personal lives, it’s called daily practice–the things you do day in and day out to achieve your goal of creating a balanced life. This daily routine is what keeps us on track when life gets hectic. It’s how, in the midst of deadlines, demands, and pressures from work, we know how to care for ourselves. Practices might include activities like yoga to increase flexibility, exercise to get the body flowing, meditation to promote peace of mind, nutrition for physical well-being, a round of golf, deep breathing to modulate your emotions, breakfast with your children, or an intimate moment alone with your spouse.

We succeed at what we measure. Ask yourself what you are measuring in your personal life. Many times the answer is that we aren’t measuring anything. In business, this leads to chaos; the same is true in other areas of our life. Establish metrics and measure them with the same focus you would in business. In our personal lives, these metrics might be things like the level of relaxation in our shoulders, our ability to breathe deeply, a sense of calm in our thoughts, or an overall feeling of well-being.