The Three People Who Matter Most in Your Network

We’ve all seen the Power Networker in action: working the room, flitting from conversation to conversation, a bulge of business cards in his jacket pocket. He’s quick with a handshake and even quicker with an elevator pitch. He’s there to meet as many people as possible. He’s also doing it wrong.

I recently sat down to discuss the building blocks of a lean, effective network with my colleague, author, and behavioral economics expert Gary Belsky. “The danger in trying to connect with everyone,” says Belsky, “is that you won’t understand your network enough to identify the people who can help you. You know a lot of people, but you only understand a few.”

Building a network you do understand means taking a strategic approach to new relationships. Start by focusing on these three types of connections.

One of the most critical elements of a well-curated network, the Hub is a person with connections–lots of connections. She’s likely an industry veteran with an executive-level title, and she can introduce you to decision makers at a wide array of companies. She’s busy, but connecting with her is easy because she wants to connect with you.

Unlike the harried Power Networker above, the Hub connects with purpose–specifically, to do you a favor. She wants to introduce you to someone who can help you close business or score investment capital. That’s because she understands the value of reciprocity: she’ll give you the access you need because, taken in the most generous light, she likes to help, but she also knows that doing favors adds to her relationship credit within her network. The more credit she can create, the more she can leverage her contacts to her own benefit later.

Like the Hub, the Mentor is a seasoned veteran with considerable industry experience. But his approach to connections is more measured, more surgical. The Mentor can’t open as many doors, but that’s not why he’s important. The Mentor is a long-term connection who can help you raise capital, build a client base and recruit executives and board members. He knows people who have been in your industry for decades, and these people trust his recommendations. If he asks them to meet with you, they will.

Because he’s more selective in his networking approach, the Mentor is more difficult to connect with than the Hub–so take a different tack. Find someone in your network who has accomplished what you want to accomplish, and ask him if he knows someone who can help you get to where he is. It’s likely he had his own Mentor and can introduce you to someone similarly helpful.