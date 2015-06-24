How Two Shake Shack Executives Talked Their Way Into Their Dream Jobs

Have you ever wondered how people actually land amazing gigs–like, say, working for revered New York restaurateur Danny Meyer ? Shake Shack executives Randy Garutti and Mark Rosati–both of whom are featured in Fast Company’s in-depth look at the hit burger chain –each talked their way into plum jobs with Meyer’s operation, and their success offers some potentially useful guidance. Garutti, now Shake Shack’s CEO, started his career with Meyer as the general manager of now-closed Indian-fusion restaurant Tabla. And Shake Shack culinary director Mark Rosati got hired as a cook in Meyer’s Gramercy Tavern , one of New York’s top kitchens. How did they do it? Here are their stories.

As a young New Yorker, Mark Rosati loved to eat out, saving up money for meals at high-end spots like Babbo and Meyer’s Gramercy Tavern, where he usually sat at the bar. “I started to get more of the bug about getting into the business,” he recalls, “because I became obsessed with how food was prepared. I could not understand how my chicken at home tasted horrible, but the same chicken at the restaurant was crispy and well-seasoned. I had friends who worked in the business, and I would pepper them with questions. I was buying a lot of books, watching a lot of TV shows, cooking for friends and family.”

At one point, Rosati attended a food-and-wine festival where then Gramercy Tavern chef Tom Colicchio–not yet a household name but still one of New York’s leading chefs–was making an appearance. “I just started gushing,” Rosati says. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love the food. And, like, that sirloin dish: How long do you cook those onions? Because mine don’t taste like that.’ He’s like, ‘Whoa. Here’s my card. If you want to ever come in and watch us cook, it’ll probably answer a lot of your questions.’”

I said, ‘I think I want in on this,’” Rosati recalls. “And they actually laughed.

Rosati jumped at the chance to spend time in such a high-end kitchen. “I still remember everything I saw and smelled,” he says. “When I walked over to the side of the kitchen where the guy was cooking meat, he pulled the sirloin out of the oven and he put a big old chunk of butter in the pan that started to melt and foam. He threw in fresh thyme and started basting that sirloin with that. And the smell of all those ingredients together, right there I was like, ‘I need this. I think I want to be in here.’”

Rosati went back, and went back again. They started giving him small jobs. “So I said, ‘I think I want in on this,’” he recalls. “And they actually laughed, like, ‘I don’t know, man. You kind of know what’s happening here, but I don’t know if you’ve ever felt the pressure.’ I was like, ‘I can do it!’”

To prove himself, Rosati offered to work for free. It was tough, unglamorous labor, mostly doing prep work. But he stuck with it. “I worked with the a.m. crew that works on Monday through Friday. I was in at 6:30, out at 5. And every job they would give me . . . some were pretty crazy. One time I had to cut, like, two five-liter buckets of onions. They had to be perfectly quarter-inch diced. And my hand was literally in a claw. I couldn’t even move my eyes. But I was still smiling. The chef comes over and looks and goes, ‘Huh.’ Pulls an onion and says, ‘This one’s too small, this one’s too big. This is going to burn, this is going to be raw.’ The job wasn’t done. I had to keep going, but I was still like, this is kind of cool.”

He continued to volunteer for two long months. Finally, they offered him a paying job, and Rosati found himself working at one of New York’s most-acclaimed restaurants.