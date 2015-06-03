A Fiat Billboard Actually Helps Direct Drivers Into A Parking Spot

Since the dawn of the automobile, people have needed a wee bit of help parking. It’s why bumpers were invented. Parallel parking being the devil of all parking. Remember what that was like during your driving test? The frantic mirror checking, lil’ bit of gas, lil’ bit of brake, flop sweats.

Fiat and agency Leo Burnett decided to create a billboard that actually helps people trying to fit into a tight parking spot. Using proprietary software and ultrasonic sensors, the brand was able to create videos with helpers pointing out how much space a driver had to fit into the space. The result that brings to mind British Airways’ magical interactive billboard that seemed to respond to passing flights overhead, only a little more personal.





It’s a fun and quirky way to promote the Fiat’s ease of parking but, given most Fiats are not much bigger than a golf cart, that fact would seem rather obvious. It’s mega-SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade that really need this billboard.