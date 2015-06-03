Jon Stewart Blasts Caitlyn Jenner Coverage As Hotness-Obsessed And Slut-Shaming

On Monday, Vanity Fair released the cover of its June issue with former Olympian and reality TV star Bruce Jenner revealing herself as Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner announced she was transgender during the highly televised ABC interview with Diane Sawyer in April, but Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover officially marks her name and pronoun changes–not to mention the barrage of sexism from the media.

As Jon Stewart pointed out in last night’s episode of The Daily Show, news outlets wasted little time reducing Caitlyn to her looks, comparing her level of hotness with other women, and the inevitable slut-shaming.

But it appears Jenner has already anticipated that her looks would bear the weight of media scrutiny. In the newly released trailer for E!’s docu-series I Am Cait, Jenner muses on “the pressure that women are under all the time about their appearance.” However, she seems undaunted by that and society’s slow acceptance of the transgender community as she embarks on what she’s calling her “new normal.”