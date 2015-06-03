Caitlyn Jenner’s Satin Corset: Inside Trashy Lingerie, The Most-Ogled Brand Of The Moment

On Monday, Vanity Fair unveiled its cover of Caitlyn Jenner, the world-renowned decathlete formerly known as Bruce, in a stunning, cream-colored corset. On Tuesday, the phones at Trashy Lingerie started to ring. Word had gotten out that the iconic Los Angeles store had designed the $200 “Edy Corset” that Jenner wore with such panache that she immediately inspired comparisons with classic Hollywood beauties like Rita Hayworth and Lauren Bacall.

According to Mary Loomis-Shrier, the owner of Trashy Lingerie and its online site Trashy.com, one buyer placed an order for 500 of the very same corset, although she wasn’t sure exactly what he was planning to do with them. Trashy.com is now proudly featuring the corset on its homepage, in case any other big spenders decide they’re in the market for the Edy Corset. Since the store makes all the costumes in-house, it is easy for them to accommodate this sudden spike in demand.

While Loomis-Shrier is thrilled about the Vanity Fair cover and the new wave of interest in her company, this isn’t a new experience for her.

For nearly four decades, Trashy Lingerie has been Hollywood’s sexy outfitter of choice. Remember the bunny outfit Reese Witherspoon wore in Legally Blonde? Or the one that Renée Zellweger wore in Bridget Jones’s Diary? Those were from Trashy. Emma Stone’s black corset emblazoned with a scarlet letter in Easy A? Yup: Trashy. In fact, a slew of celebs–from Madonna to Dolly–have slipped into the brand’s frisky looks, as their Instagram feed reveals. And Trashy is responsible for keeping many of the Playboy playmates clothed (if only barely so). Loomis-Shrier tells us that O.J. Simpson’s prosecutor, Marcia Clark, bought a sexy dominatrix outfit from Trashy to wear under her trial outfit to feel empowered during the proceedings in 1994 and 1995. (We’ve tried to contact Clark to confirm this, and have not yet heard back. We’ll update the story if we do.)

A-list celebrities often stop at Trashy to be fitted for Halloween costumes and fancy dress outfits. Jenner’s stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, is a regular at the store, says Loomis-Shrier. Every year, according to Loomis-Shrier, Kardashian buys 10 separate costumes for Halloween so that she has a different look for each of the parties that she is invited to attend. On any given October over the last decade, you may have seen Kardashian strutting her stuff as a mermaid, a cat, or Wonder Woman; these were all costumes created by Trashy Lingerie designers. “We’ve been doing all the Kardashians’ costumes forever,” Loomis-Shrier tells Fast Company. “Kim has an unusual body with her booty and her boobs, and we can accommodate that.”





It isn’t clear whether Jenner herself or Vanity Fair’s fashion and style director, Jessica Diehl, was responsible for picking Trashy’s corset for the photo shoot; we reached out to Diehl, but she said she was too overwhelmed with press requests to speak with us, and Jenner’s PR team did not respond to interview requests.

Loomis-Shrier says that Vanity Fair has used Trashy outfits over the years, but given how closely she has worked with the Kardashian family in the past, she wouldn’t be surprised if Jenner suggested looking at Trashy designs to create the right look for the cover.