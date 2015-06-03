JPMorgan Chase Ends Company Voicemail

According to the Associated Press, the largest bank in the U.S., JPMorgan Chase, has ended voicemail services for about half of its 136,000 consumer bank employees.

“We realized that hardly anyone uses voicemail anymore, because we are carrying something in our pockets that get texts, e-mail or a phone call to you,” said consumer and community banking division chief Gordon Smith.

As many companies are relying less on phone calls and more on email, instant messages, and chat apps like Slack to communicate internally, voicemail that is tied to a desk phone seems woefully inefficient. While I use my landline at work to make calls to people outside of the office–never to coworkers–I have not checked my voicemail in almost a year, partly because I can’t figure out which combination of buttons will grant me access to it. Many of my colleagues have also admitted to never checking their voicemail inboxes.

JPMorgan employees who interact with customers will still have voicemail, the AP reports, but the bank is ditching voicemail for many departments, including IT.

Do you still use voicemail at work? Tell us in the comments below.