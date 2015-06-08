5 Ways To Conserve A Forest By Making Money From It

Like many highly prized hardwood trees, Hawaii’s mighty Koas have been disappearing at an alarming rate. Sought-after for furniture and guitar-making, boats, and housing, there are said now to be only 10% of the Koas that there were 200 years ago. At the current pace of replanting, the species could be virtually wiped out in a decade or two.

That’s where Hawaiian Legacy Hardwoods, a social good enterprise based in Honolulu, aims to make a difference. At a 1,200-acre site on the Big Island, it’s developed five revenue-streams that allow its forest to grow and stay intact, all the while paying for upkeep, investment, and the company itself.





“When we started this, we tried to make the forest more valuable as a standing forest,” says Hawaiian Legacy Hardwoods (HLH) CEO Jeff Dunster. “We found that there’s no direct solution, no one way to do it. But our five income streams return more income per acre than anything you can do with land in Hawaii, apart from growing pot.”

The model starts with tapping into federal and state funds for conservation, which meet about half of all costs. Next, HLH runs a “sustainable” harvest business. It plants three trees for every one it cuts down. It attaches a computer chip to each tree, then maps it online, so investors can track what they’ve bought.





“We are the most mapped forest in the world,” Dunster says. “We can identify who owns the tree and who planted it, the day it was planted, the weather every day of that tree’s life, and when it was pruned, fertilized or weed-controlled.”

It also runs a “legacy” program, so people can pay to plant trees that will never be cut down at all. For $60, you can buy a certificate complete with GPS coordinates and whatever “naming rights” sentiment you want to include. Several corporations buy trees as gifts for clients, with the proceeds going to charity.

As yet another revenue stream, HLH has a growing ecotourism business that hosts guests for a stay in or visit to the forest. Sometimes parties come to spread ashes or look up a tree they’ve invested in online.