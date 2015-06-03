Here Are Lions Fighting With Lightsabers, In Case That’s Something You’d Be Interested In

Look, we all know there’s a certain film franchise sequel coming out later this year that many people are fairly stoked about. Even the parodies of the teasers are becoming hits. This is a marketing goldmine, which is why there will be tie-ins with everything from fast food to soda, video games to deodorant (probably).

But South African travel company Safari Link and agency FCB Cape Town decided to slip one under the wire here with a barely subtle enough tie-in of its own. LIONS FIGHTING WITH LIGHTSABERS. This is all you need to know.





Yes, it’s basically just another one of those YouTube lightsaber battle spoofs that have been shamelessly delighting us on the web for years, BUT THIS TIME WITH LIONS. Seriously, just watch it again.