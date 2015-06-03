Here’s Proof That Some Actors Do The Same Thing In Every Movie Poster

Within the already limited range of movie poster styles, apparently some actors have an even more limited range: they have a signature pose they repeat in every single cliche-encumbered poster.

A new video by YouTuber Demon Ape compiles together several examples of actors who appear to be trapped in some type of movie poster version of Groundhog Day where they have to keep reliving the same poster over and over. (The apparently more versatile Bill Murray is not featured in the round-up.)

Some of the posters seem tailored to the persona of the actor in question. Steve Martin frequently plays the tightly wound straight man in a wacky situation, so there are roughly six thousand posters of him looking shocked. Eddie Murphy has played a cool guy who’s in over his head so many times that his audience-engaging raised eyebrow is practically patented. And in a weirdly complementary rejoinder to Jennifer Aniston’s tabloid depiction, she is always shown in posters with a man and unhappy about it.





Other actors seem like victims of weird coincidence; like John Travolta, who is shown multiple times separated far away from his co-star. There’s no reason to physically keep John Travolta away from other people, right? Right?

Of course, no matter their particular style, none of these actors is able to resist occasionally going for Hollywood’s favorite flavor of movie poster: big floating heads.