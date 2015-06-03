Channing Tatum Pranks (Then Twerks) Magic Mike Fans For Charity

This week, the fundraising company once again sent a celebrity undercover when it teamed with Channing Tatum to trick some fans of Magic Mike. What was supposed to be a focus group for the sequel, Magic Mike XXL, became something else entirely. The Hollywood star went undercover as a marketing nerd to ask questions about the movie–realistic story? favorite actor?–then rocked these fans with a twerking reveal.





The Omaze fundraising auction winner will get a trip to L.A. and ride to the Magic Mike XXL premiere with Tatum and walk the red carpet, a luxury spa day, and premiere after-party. The money raised will go towards the Runa Foundation, which is working to help build two of the world’s first medical and research clinics for Amazonian plant medicine in Peru and Ecuador.