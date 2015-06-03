The Gathering Of The Juggalos 2015 Has Its Requisite Bonkers Infomercial Involving Time Travel And Dinosaurs

Ninjas and ninjettes of the world, rejoice. The announcement of what will take place on the best weekend of your year is here: The new Gathering Of The Juggalos infomercial is now on YouTube.

If those words didn’t make sense to you in that order, you’re probably not in the target market for a music festival catering to fans of the Insane Clown Posse. However, you’re still invited to watch the infomercial, which this year clocks in at a svelte 20 minutes and 23 seconds in length. The spot opens with some low-rent CGI and a declaration that we’re in the year 3092, while a trio of cool future dudes and ladies gush about the opportunity that their time machine will provide them to visit the Gathering of the Juggalos 2015–“widely regarded as the best gathering of all time, and the turning point in Juggalo history!”–even as they evade the time-core police who seek to stop them from endeavoring back to the present day. As they travel back, of course, the time machine unveils the entire 2015 Gathering lineup–headlined, naturally, by the Insane Clown Posse themselves, followed by mid-list and slightly better rappers, rockers, and EDM acts like Waka Flocka Flame, Mushroomhead, Flosstradamus, Machine Gun Kelly, and many more.





Still, that’s hardly enough to fill 20-some minutes of screen time, and the (relatively) clever spot sends the group of futuristic ninjas and ninjettes cavorting through the time stream, watching more about the Gathering, and making friends and enemies with dinosaurs and gangsters. All of which is extremely weird, and which–frankly–only captures about half of the weirdness that will be taking place on the festival’s various stages. At an event that includes a Fight Club-style Ninja Olympics for attendees to participate in, an honest-to-goodness Juggle Wedding, and a hundreds-of-pounds-heavy ball of duct tape dropped onto cars from a forklift, building the promotional video around the idea that some of the visitors came from 3092 and fought dinosaurs isn’t that weird. More likely, they just got there via the drug bridge.