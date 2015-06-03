We’re Liveblogging Apple’s WWDC 2015 Keynote

Conventional wisdom has it that the most exciting Apple events are the ones that involve one or more shiny new pieces of hardware: a phone or a tablet or a watch or a computer, or at least a TV streaming box.

Wrong!

Or at least I think so. I stubbornly persist in believing that new software and services play a bigger role than new hardware in shaping the experience of using personal technology products. So for me, the most alluring Apple event of the year is often WWDC, the developer conference where operating-system upgrades are the big story. If Apple announces a new Apple TV box, say, all the better. But if all we get are solid updates to iOS and OS X, I won’t go away disappointed.

And by “solid,” I don’t necessarily mean updates that are crammed with new functionality or other obvious change. With iOS, for instance, 2013’s version 7 was mostly about a sweeping aesthetic makeover. Version 8, announced a year ago, followed up with an unusually long list of new features. With iOS 9, I’d vote for a focus on robust underpinnings and subtle interface tweaks–so the iPhone and iPad do what they do today, but do it in a more reliable, intuitive manner.

In any event, we’re about to know what Apple has in store. The WWDC keynote is at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8. I’ll be at the Moscone Center in San Francisco to cover it live–with color commentary from some of my Fast Company compatriots–and I hope you’ll join our liveblog. You can also watch Apple’s video livestream if you’ve got a Mac or an iOS device.

