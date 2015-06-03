These Are YouTube Viewers’ 5 Favorite Ads Of The Last Decade

The world (YouTube viewers) has voted and chosen its favorite ads from the past decade on YouTube. The ubiquitous video platform has been celebrating its milestone over the past few months and teamed up with the Webby Awards to recognize 10 years of brand videos.

Voters were asked to pick their favorites from a roster of 20 nominees and the winner is . . . Turkish Airlines’ “Kobe vs Messi: The Selfie Shootout” by agency CP+B. When it was originally released, the spot nabbed more than 25 million views in the first three days. The combination of two of the biggest, most recognizable sports stars on the planet goofing off in front of a green screen, combined with a Mentos-like language fluidity to play seamlessly in any and all countries, was a recipe for worldwide viral gold.

“Selfie Shoot-out had all the right ingredients for success on YouTube–an adventuresome client, two of the most globally well loved figures in sports, a great idea and a terrific platform to share our work,” says CP+B CEO Andrew Keller. “We love the opportunity YouTube gives brands to interact, build relationships and share their stories with consumers in authentic and fun ways. The fact that it was voted the top ad in YouTube’s 10-year history is amazing, and we are really proud to be a part of their anniversary celebration in this great way.”

Here are the remaining ads in YouTube’s Top 5 ads of the decade.