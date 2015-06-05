From The Habits of Good Bosses To The Reason You’re Overworked: This Week’s Most Popular Leadership Stories

This week we figured out that we have no one to blame for our long hours but ourselves and learned what all good bosses have already figured out.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of June 1.





Whether it’s taking time for themselves every morning or making the effort to improve things in the workplace, most great bosses stick to a successful routine.





Do you find yourself mentally taxed when it’s time to do the things that matter most? You’re not alone. Here’s four tips on prioritizing tasks so that you’re at your sharpest when it comes to handling the parts of the job that you really enjoy.





With the average work week for Americans creeping up to nearly 47 hours, it’s time to determine who’s really cracking the whip, our bosses–or us?





The story of actor Jamie Grayson, who turned a job shilling baby products to New York City parents into a highly successful baby-guru business. “This weird little job I’ve built is a hybrid of performance and education. I’m always striving to get 1% better,” says Grayson.





In this week’s edition of Ask The Experts, one working parent wonders whether frequently turning down happy hour invitations is the wisest career move. Psychologist Art Markman offers the possibility of a middle ground.