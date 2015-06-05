4 Ways To Bring The Best Out Of Your Employees

The most important characteristic of successful business leaders today is the ability to embrace, inspire, and manage their organization’s human capital. Now more than ever, employees drive success by identifying with the company’s values.

It’s all about connecting to meaning, rather than regulating execution. The business leaders creating the most impact are those who recognize and manage their employees like the valuable assets they are.

Based on our experience at Arison Investments, we have learned that if you build meaningful purpose and positive impact into your day-to-day decisions, unexpected and effective solutions come from your people on the ground. To move forward, we embrace our employees’ individuality, and make the benefits of their unique perspective, knowledge, and passion available to everybody through their businesses.

Note the following four key principles for driving professional growth. We find effective teams are highly attuned to the company’s values, and are capable of sustaining the business for the long run.

Before hiring consultants, understand that the best brainpower usually already exists within your organization. By harnessing this brainpower and unlocking the potential from within, you not only reveal the quickest road to positive results, you show employees the company believes in them.

To begin, identify champion managers making day-to-day decisions across all the company’s divisions. Ask for their opinions–both formally and informally–and empower them to submit ideas and plans on how to solve issues facing the organization.

Once managers and employees know the company values their contributions, encourage them to begin new conversations with others around values. Urge them to meet and brainstorm together in forum work that serves as a kind of open-source platform. Encourage cross-pollination between departments–such as sales, finance, client services–between disciplines, and across industries, including banking, construction, nonprofits, and cultural entities. This requires managers to come up with practical action plans for arriving at their proposed solutions.