The Four Things That The Most Productive Offices Have In Common

We’re in the midst of a trendy office design renaissance. Swings, picnic tables, moss-covered walls, and carpet-covered bunk-bed nooks are replacing the stale cubicles, sterile walls, and uncomfortable, rolling chairs.

Employers are finally starting to recognize that physical space matters not only to the quality of our work, but also our engagement. And this makes a lot of sense–we’ve always sensed that our physical location impacts our energy, mood, and spirit; why wouldn’t your workspace impact your productivity, quality of work, ability to collaborate, and, for some industries, the ability to attract and retain key talent?

But are those spaces and those design choices sparking real productivity?

If you look past the novelty in office design trends, there are four office design tenets that guide the most innovative and productive workspaces.

Americans work among the longest hours of any industrialized country in the world. According to Gallup, 21% of Americans work 50-59 hours per week. Many of us spend more hours at work than we do at home. So, why not design an office environment that blurs the line between office and home?

To do this Noa Santos, co-founder of Homepolish, a New York City-based interior design firm considers the activities that a person would do in the home, like entertaining, and incorporates them into the office spaces he and his team design. The result, bars in offices, large plush sofas and chairs for conversation and collaboration, and tables you might find in your breakfast room in the center of a conference room. Gone are the sterile, white walls and harsh overhead lighting.

In many cities, office space is expensive. Maximizing space is essential. For example, in New York City, horizontal space is a premium, so if you can go vertically, you can literally double your square footage. In this environment carpet-covered bunk beds built on the walls go from a cool novelty to a functional design element that makes sense.