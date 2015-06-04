The Pros and Cons Of Working With Your Significant Other

Freud defined normality as the capacity to love and work. What if you could kill two birds with one stone and date a work colleague, or go into business with your romantic partner? In an age were work-life fusion has become a desirable and aspirational substitute for work-life balance, could this be the ultimate career advice?

Let us first consider some of the benefits of work-love integration, as highlighted by scientific studies from organizational psychology.

Increase Stress Resistance

Research has shown that work-linked couples are generally more resilient in the face of stress. The main reason is that they tend to perceive that they have their partner’s support, which helps them cope with difficult moments at work. In addition, partners are more likely to be more supportive about each other’s work problems when they work together. Thus working with your spouse can help you navigate difficult job situations.

Lower Chance Of Burnout

Meta-analytic studies have shown that people are less likely to burn out in their careers if they experience support from their work colleagues. In line, burnout rates are generally lower in work-linked couples than the average employee population. A further reason explaining this finding is that couples who work together need to invest fewer psychological resources on integrating their work and family lives, which enables them to use more resources in both areas of life.

Higher Engagement At Work

Given that work-linked couples have more integrated work and family roles–their behavior, attitudes and values don’t change much between work and family contexts–they are more likely to be engaged at work. Conversely, when employees experience a psychological distance between the role they play at work and the role they play in personal contexts, such as at home, they are at risk of experiencing disengagement, and even alienation, at work. People strive to maintain a coherent self-view, and that is always easier when they behave in consistent ways across different settings.

Importantly, many of the above benefits still hold when couples don’t share a common workspace or organization. Indeed, even sharing an occupation or profession can reduce stress and burnout while increasing engagement levels.

There is also a downside to working with your romantic partner, particularly if you are a woman. Research shows that women tend to earn and advance their career less when they cofound a business with their romantic partners. These data suggest that women who go into business with their husbands may be less independent and assertive than those who pursue a separate career.