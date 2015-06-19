How I Created My Own Version Of “Having It All”

I always knew that I wanted more out of life than the traditional path I was expected to take. As I grew up, I dreamed big, fantasizing about all the amazing experiences I’d have–traveling the world, a fulfilling career, a family . . . with a side of adventure. I wanted to “have it all.”

I didn’t know it then, but my version of having it all was created according to what society and everyone else in my life thought it should be. So I laid out my path: went to college, got the job, and worked the plan. But I had this inner voice nudging me that I wanted–and needed–more. That this couldn’t possibly be “it” for me.

When I started my first company I thought I was on the right path to having it all. At first, I loved that I had more control over my own destiny, but over the course of three years, while my company was extremely profitable, the way I was running it just wasn’t sustainable, and I wasn’t happy. I was working non-stop, obsessing over the money and my clients. I had no time for myself or the other things I loved to do. That’s when I hit the wall, as I like to call it.

I remember thinking to myself: “Why does it have to be either/or? Why can’t I have time to live my life AND have a fulfilling career? Why does it always have to feel like I’m sacrificing?”

It was at that point, I decided enough was enough–it was time to figure things out. Only through a serious journey of self-discovery was I able to figure out what would truly make me feel happy and alive, like I had it all. I learned that the key to getting everything you want in your life and business or career is self-awareness. It’s about truly understanding who you are: your personality, strengths, weaknesses, what you’re passionate about and naturally good at (and maybe not so good at), and all of the experiences you desire, so you can create a life that’s completely aligned with that.

Self-discovery isn’t easy and it takes time to really dig to the root of things, but here’s what helped me get on the path to building a life I loved.

It was during this phase that I attended events where I met entrepreneurs and other women who truly had it all. They had wildly successful businesses, they were healthy and happy, had great relationships, traveled the world, and they were making big things happen without having to sacrifice all other areas of their life to get there. It opened my eyes to a different way to do entrepreneurship. I sought out personal time with them, soaked up their knowledge and energy, and asked them for endless advice. I began to study these people I admired who had limitless amounts of energy and loved their careers.