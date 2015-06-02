Gamers Rejoice: Valve Offering Refund On All Steam Games

Gaming firm Valve, whose Steam platform dominates online game purchases, just made some major changes to its refund policy. Starting today, players can get a refund for any reason as long as the game has been purchased within 14 days and played less than two hours. The policy is a major change from Valve’s previous refund system, which only allowed refunds under limited circumstances.

According to the new policy, “You can request a refund for nearly any purchase on Steam—for any reason. Maybe your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements; maybe you bought a game by mistake; maybe you played the title for an hour and just didn’t like it.”

Valve’s about-face points to an increasingly competitive gaming market: Competitor EA offers seven-day refunds through its Origin platform, and Apple has increasingly liberalized refund policies for iOS.