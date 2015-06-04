Signs You Might Be About To Be Fired (And What You Can Do About It)

Losing your job is a traumatic experience–and when it happens unexpectedly, it can be even worse. You didn’t know it was coming, so you didn’t have any time to turn things around.

But the reality is that there are often subtle (and not-so-subtle) signs that all is not right at work, says Tonya Lain, regional vice president with staffing giant Adecco Staffing USA. If you know where to look, there are often clues that it’s time to take action if you want to save your job. While these clues don’t necessarily mean your job is in jeopardy, they are often indicators that things are not as good as they can be, she says.

Are you speaking less and less with your boss? Is he a bit chillier when you run into him in the kitchen, or does she not make eye contact when you pass in the hall? They’re subtle indicators, but they may be telling, says Stephanie Daniel, senior vice president with Keystone Associates, a Boston-based human resources consulting firm.

“Humans, no matter how polished and experienced they are, if they are uncomfortable with a situation, will start to subtly shun it,” she says. So if your boss is thinking about or planning on firing you, he or she is not likely to be as chummy as usual. Some of her clients have told her that, in hindsight, they couldn’t really put their finger on what changed with their supervisors, but that something had changed.

This one seems kind of obvious, but if your performance has been slowly slipping you might not have noticed. Still, if you’re not meeting your deadlines, commitments, sales quotas, or other performance measures, you may be making yourself expendable, even if your boss says everything is ok, Lain says. She finds that if people are underperforming, they may look at blaming others rather than taking responsibility. If you’re continuously struggling, it’s time to take a look at why that’s so.

Suddenly, all of your colleagues are working later and taking on new projects and you’re not. That’s usually not a sign that all is well, says Lain. Neither is being left out of key projects or meetings.

“If you’re included in different activities, whether it’s a meeting, a project, a new focus group, or you’re being asked for your opinions, that’s a good sign you’ll still be around,” Daniel says. “When you stop getting asked to participate in projects you’re clearly qualified to take on or projects that impact your line of business and your team, that’s a red flag.