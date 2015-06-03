advertisement
How Felicia Day Is Hyphenating Her Way To World Domination

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Actor. Writer. Chief Creative Officer. Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon sat down with Felicia Day, that super-modern hyphenate too talk about her nerd-friendly Youtube channel, Geek & Sundry, her soon to be released memoir, and why the future of television is here–online.

