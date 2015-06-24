How Do I Make A Career Change After 15 Years In The Same Job?

We all know that the days of working for one company for your entire career are long gone–it’s almost expected that, especially early in your career, you’ll job hop every few years. But what if you managed to stay in your first job for decades? Is it too late to make a move when you’ve put in so much time in one place?

Leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps this reader figure out how to make a career switch for the first time in his life.

Hello, I’m in my late 30s and have been with my company for 15 years. It was my first professional job out of college. I’ve enjoyed my work and received small raises and promotions for the first few years. For the last eight years or so, I’ve kind of stagnated, which I didn’t mind since I still enjoyed the work. However, now I’m getting bored (and frustrated that I’m not earning more or progressing). I think I might want to change industries, but I’m also open to the idea of staying in my industry, just at a different company (they have made it clear there is no room for advancement here). My question is: Where do I begin? I have a family and a mortgage. Going back to college isn’t an option, and I don’t want to start at the bottom and have to work my way up again. Am I irrelevant because I’ve only had one job?



First of all, you are not too late and you are not alone. It’s not unusual for careers to undergo a shift, even after decades. Frankly, you’re right on target. So how do you find a job that’s more about what you want and more meaningful?

1. Know your reality. The truth is, the reality of looking for a job in your late 30s, after many years of stability in a single workplace, can be daunting. The more real you are with yourself, the easier the transition will be.

2. Assess your financial situation. Look at your income, your savings, your monthly expenses. Think about where you can make cuts if needed.

3. Make a list of the things you love to do. To move forward, you need to really know yourself. What do you love to do? If you could spend a perfect day, how would you spend it? Who would you help and how would you help them? What comes easily to you? What do people say you do well?

4. Develop a blueprint. Make the process less intimidating by breaking it down into smaller steps.