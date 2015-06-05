How Should I Address My (Obvious) Pregnancy In An Interview?

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 most uncomfortable work situations of 2015. See the full list here.

Interviewing is stressful enough, but when your physical appearance gives away that your availability is about to change, it’s understandable to feel like you are under extra scrutiny.

Leadership coach Lolly Daskal helps guide this expectant job seeker to address what’s on everyone’s mind in the best way.

Hi, My former company folded, so I’ve found myself back on the job market for the first time in five years. My job hunt has been going OK so far–I have a lot of experience and a fair amount of industry connections. There’s just one problem: I’m six months’ pregnant. It’s pretty hard to conceal, and I’d feel disingenuous by trying to keep it a secret even if I could. My question is, since it’s obvious that I’m going to need to take two months or more off from whatever position I get, should I address it up front? Wait until the second interview? Wait for them to bring it up? Putting off looking for a new position isn’t an option for me, and I still feel like I have a lot to offer a company, even if I will need to take leave a few months after starting. Thanks in advance for your help.

Lolly Daskal is a leadership development and CEO coach and consultant and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her at @LollyDaskal.

First of all, congrats on being pregnant. It must be an exciting time and a nerve-wracking time. Of course as you already know, there is no one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to the topic of being pregnant and interviewing.

Just to ease your mind, Yahoo! CEO Marissa Mayer was appointed to her executive post when she was about six months pregnant. So while women today can look to Mayer and other high-level employees as successful examples of climbing the ladder while carrying a child, the question remains: When is the right time for you to reveal this information? Here are a few suggestions:

Understand your obligations and realities. You don’t have to tell the person you are interviewing right away–being pregnant is not relevant in determining whether or not you are the right person for the job. You only have to tell your new employer if the job you are interviewing for will be impacted, like standing on your feet all day or having to do some heavy lifting.

By law, a company can’t ask if you’re pregnant or planning to become pregnant, or deny you employment because you’re pregnant. (They can, however, ask if there are any reasons you might have a problem performing the assigned duties.) In short, you’re not legally required to let potential employers know that you’re expecting.