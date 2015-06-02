A CareerBuilder For Spies: Why The NSA Is Building A New Job Listings Site

In a sign of the times, the National Security Agency (NSA) is building its own jobs website. The new job-listings site will serve as a hiring hub for America’s intelligence agencies; the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the Defense Intelligence Agency will hire through the as-of-yet unnamed site as well.

The new site will function similarly to conventional job-hunting sites such as CareerBuilder, Monster, Indeed, or the federal government’s own USAJobs. Along with job listings, the site will include diagnostic and skills-verification tests for potential spies. Follow-up will then be conducted by HR at the NSA and other intelligence agencies.

In an interview with Federal News Radio, NSA human resources director Kathy Hutson said that “We have a saying at work, ‘Keep them for five, keep them for a career. It takes a while for our employees to come in and develop the skills they need to execute the tradecraft of our incredible mission. To think that employees would come in and be out the door in two to three years, it will not serve them well and it probably won’t serve our mission well.”

The site, which will launch this fall, is aimed primarily at ex-intelligence agency employees now working in private industry or academia.