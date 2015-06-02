These Incredibly Detailed Balloon Animals Will Blow Your Mind

And just like that, Japanese artist Masayoshi Matsumoto is public enemy No. 1 with birthday party clowns.





Seriously, though–how is some sad little clown twisting up a basic-ass giraffe going to compete with the intricacy of Matsumoto’s work? And in case you’re wondering if any chicanery is afoot (ahoof?), Matsumoto claims on his Tumblr page that no adhesives or markers were used in these creations.

Matsumoto’s talents also extend to anime and video game characters, but it’s his balloon menagerie that seems to be his speciality.

Check out more of Matsumoto’s work on Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr.