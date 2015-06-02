Today in Tabs: The Caitlyn-Free Edition

Do you menstruate? Then it’s been an exciting week for you! Here in Canada the government decided that from July 1st, sales of tampons, sanitary pads, and menstrual cups will no longer be taxed. Pressure to do the same in the UK led various male politicians to respond, “It’s so complicated,” and “I can’t remember the answer,” and “It’s the EU’s fault.” While in Australia, Treasurer Joe Hockey “pledged to consider” dropping the tax, while the Prime Minister waffled.

Most countries with sales tax allow for the exemption of goods deemed necessary for survival. Interpretations of what counts as “necessary” vary, ranging from simple grocery staples to health products like sunscreen. When feminine hygiene products are excluded from this list, the logical inference is that such items are a luxury, and we should all be happy to either pay through the nose or bleed through our clothes.

This is clearly a win for feminism, right? Some feminists think not! “We have bigger issues to worry about,” they say, and “It should all be free anyway!” And I agree (especially about the “free” thing–basic income 4 lyfe)! But I also think it’s important to recognize this small move towards being more consistent in our tax laws.

I have years of menstruation to look forward to, as I already have my children. I’ll be putting the extra dollar a month towards more catnip for them. (Yes, my children are cats. It’s the same. It’s the same as real children.)