Make Your Favorite Architect’s Work Better At This Lego Exhibit

Attention aspiring starchitects: this is your chance to collaborate with your heroes. Collectivity Project , artist Olafur Eliasson’s new installation at New York’s High Line park, pulled in ten architectural firms–including Steven Holl and BIG–to create a structure out of white Lego bricks, and encourages visitors to augment those creations, keeping the installation in constant flux.

Some of these imaginary buildings look pragmatic, while others are more fantastical; BIG built a perilously pointy tower, while James Corner Field Operations constructed an artificial baobab tree.

“In the cooperative spirit of the project, these initial buildings will become part of the collective architecture that the public builds over the four months of the project’s installation,” Friends of the High Line wrote in a press release.

With more than two tons of bricks to play around with, this is the chance to let your wildest architectural dreams come to life–or you know, to build a white space ship. The exhibit will run through the end of September.

