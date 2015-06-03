Do Cynics Make Less Money?

It’s human nature to pay bad behavior forward. Think about it: When was the last time someone was a jerk to you, and you turned around and let someone else have it? In the workplace, it can go viral . But it turns out that just thinking that others are mean or deceitful can have a big impact on your paycheck.

New research published by the American Psychological Association indicates that cynicism could have a negative effect on your income over time.

The researchers for this study were prompted by a plethora of previous studies that linked cynicism to poor outcomes in the workplace. Having faith in people as an overall attitude has been connected to better physical health and psychological well-being, for example. Cynical hostility has, not surprisingly, been found to have a negative impact on an individual’s commitment to their organization.

Another study found a correlation between cynicism and a lack of job satisfaction. And even competitive Machiavellian cynics have been found not to strive for excellence, which results in lower performance in most organizations, higher work-related stress, and counterproductive behaviors.

However, there wasn’t much evidence to show that cynicism was connected to money on an individual level–until now, according to Olga Stavrova and Daniel Ehlebracht of the University of Cologne in Germany.

Testing the “more subtle mechanism” at play included finding out if the following traits go hand in hand with cynicism:

Uncooperative

Unwilling to compromise

Refusing to collaborate

Would indeed be less likely to reap the economic rewards that grow out of asking for help and joint efforts

To see if it was possible to predict income based on cynical attitudes, survey data was drawn from studies done previously in the U.S. and Europe. The first two measured Americans’ responses to a questionnaire and their income level at a later date. Those respondents exhibiting higher than average cynicism had lower incomes.