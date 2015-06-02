Are You Ready to Receive Poo Alerts From Your Child’s Diaper?

This week at Computex, the annual technology show held in Taipei, Taiwan, engineers from Acer showed off a small sensor module that sits inside any regular diaper and can detect moisture and methane (a sign of a potential number two).

The module links to an app, called DiaperPie, and will send you an alert if your baby has produced any pee or… methane. Helpful! It can also detect a baby’s temperature and sleeping posture.

DiaperPie is not a commercial product yet, but one can only assume that huge demand will encourage Acer to bring it to market. Engadget reports that a commercial version of the device would be about the size of a coin.

