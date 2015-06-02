Mariah Carey Is Looking For Love On Match.com In New Video

When you first sign up for a dating site, your hopes are high–who knows who’s on the other side of that screen, waiting to hear from you? Inevitably, those hopes come crashing down and prospective dates are met with the soft crush of very low expectations. Of course, sometimes the person on the other side of that screen is actually Mariah Carey.

You can hit Mimi up on Match.com right now (the twice-divorced mother of two is way too grown-up to mess with the flakes on Tinder) as a bit of synergy with her video for “Infinity,” off her compilation album #1 To Infinity. The video is essentially an ad for Match, showing Mariah’s fabulous life in Vegas–beautiful gowns and views of the strip, packed concerts, etc. It’s all also apparently very lonely, as she swipes around on the Match app on her phone in the hotel room that, presumably, is also something of a prison to the chanteuse. The dating service leads a parade of hunks to her door–Tyson Beckford shows up rubbing his nipple! Empire breakout star Jussie Smollett appears bearing a puppy!–and Mariah’s adventures in online dating do, ultimately, lead to a love connection as she sings about “Infinity” or whatever.





Carey’s profile on Match didn’t leave prospective suitors much of a way to judge their compatibility–her “In Her Own Words” section is just the video and some lyrics from the song, and her “More About Her” leaves more than a few “I’ll tell you later” spaces. We get the feeling that Mariah’s commitment to online dating is still tentative, but we’ll give the recent divorcée some credit for putting herself back out there–in a sponsored, cross-promotional, synergistic way, of course. It’s like a fairy tale.



