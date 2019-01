There have been many notable entries in the Shia LaBeouf extreme motivational speech meme: We’ve seen mashups of 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Avengers, Teletubbies –it’s even been turned into a smooth acoustic jam that could find a suitable home on any Starbucks compilation album.

However, all the other memes can go home now because JAMES FRANCO.

In what should be played in every day care across the country, Franco gives babies the push they need to, well, push, and it’s glorious: