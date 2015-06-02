The Swedish Armed Forces Lets Potential Recruits Talk To On-Duty Soldiers, Live

There are plenty of brands that could take a few tips from the Swedish Armed Forces marketing playbook. In recent years it’s created a fun video game around teamwork , and tested the IRL limits of social media activism . Of course, selling a bag of chips and asking someone to dedicate years of their life to an organization are completely different concepts, the latter perhaps requiring more sophisticated means of creative persuasion.

Last week the Swedish Armed Forces, with agency DDB Stockholm and production company B-Reel, launched a recruitment campaign that allowed people to talk to four different enlisted members via live video, while they were on-duty. The most dramatic of these was an armed forces diver, taking questions while working underwater.





DDB Stockholm creatives Tomas Jonsson and Martin Lundgren told us it’s an extension of the Forces’ ongoing “Like any other job. Almost” campaign. “In the past, Swedish Armed Forces has been seen by some as an enclosed authority and therefore people may be less likely to seek jobs in there,” say Jonsson and Lundgren. “The next step of the concept consequently became to open up the Swedish Armed Forces by inviting people to ask questions, ‘Like any other job interview. Almost.'”

Annika Ivner, marketing project manager at the Swedish Armed Forces, said in a statement, “Our recruitment campaigns have previously tried to move the experience closer to reality, and this is as close as it gets. Now we welcome potential recruits to our reality in real time.”

The new campaign is being promoted across TV, outdoor, and online from May 11 until June 17. Potential recruits can apply to have interviews with the Swedish Armed Forces personnel on the site. The first interview was broadcast live online on May 20.