In Odd Facebook Post, Netflix CEO Says No Ads Coming To Netflix

On Monday night, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings uploaded an image of a green dollar sign to his Facebook page , with the caption, “No advertising coming onto Netflix. Period.” It was a strange response to the news reports yesterday that Netflix is testing ads to run before its videos.

The image caption continued, “Just adding relevant cool trailers for other Netflix content you are likely to love.”





So why use clip art-style image of dollar sign to send this message? Apparently Mark Zuckerberg gets Hastings’ sense of humor; he was one of the 1,000+ people to like the pic.

