Homeland Security Orders Stricter Airport Screening After Damning Report

Changes are coming to U.S. airport security screening after an inspector general report, revealed by ABC News , found that undercover agents were able to smuggle mock explosives, weapons, and even a bomb in a backpack through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

According to the report, TSA agents failed 67 out of 70 times to detect the fake weapons. Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Monday that the director of the TSA has been reassigned, and ordered additional training for all airport security officers, testing and retesting of airport equipment, and “random covert testing” of procedures at U.S. airports.

[via USA Today]