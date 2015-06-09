As MakerBot Struggles, Desktop Milling Machines Are On The Rise

MakerBot’s 3-D printers will soon be able to produce items that look like bronze, limestone, and wood, thanks to a new line of plastic-based composite materials shipping later this year . But the launch may be too little, too late: Entrepreneurs and artists interested in working with metal and wood are already embracing desktop milling machines that can handle the real deal.

The calculation is simple: Buy a MakerBot Replicator, the leading desktop 3-D printer, for $2,889, and you can produce plastic prototypes or the kind of trinkets that you might find in a Happy Meal. Buy a small-scale milling machine like the Othermill, which retails for $2,199, and you can make jewelry and mechanical parts out of everything from aluminum to walnut.

“Once you can cut metal, you can make things that last,” says Danielle Applestone, chief executive of Other Machine Co. “For the first couple of months that I was working here, I was scared of cutting with metal. It was louder, I was worried I was going to break the tool. But as soon as I jumped in, it quickly became like wax to me.”

“Metal is power, it really is,” she says. “You don’t go back.”

Other Machine Co. Othermill

Milling machines, which subtract material–in the simplest terms, you can think of them as “smart” chisels–are having a moment, as entrepreneurs launch affordable models on Kickstarter and crafters discover their potential, through software far friendlier than the G-code of old. Printers like MakerBot’s Replicator, in contrast, suddenly seem better suited for party tricks. Undercurrent, a New York-based digital agency recently acquired by Quirky, used to wow clients visiting its Soho offices by 3-D printing a plastic whistle during the course of their meeting. It was a neat gimmick, but one emblematic of the challenges facing 3-D printing companies catering to consumer audiences.

While no one disputes that 3-D printing or additive manufacturing is growing quickly–research analysts at Canalys project that the market will be worth $16.2 billion by 2018, up from $2.5 billion in 2013–the vast majority of that growth is expected to come from industrial applications in fields like medicine and aerospace. Desktop 3-D printing, for hobbyists and small-scale fabricators, has so far failed to live up to the hype surrounding it, and the recent tribulation at industry poster child MakerBot is case in point. Brooklyn-based Makerbot announced layoffs, cost reductions, and three store closings in April. According to Motherboard, the company fired 20% of its 500-member staff.

“These organizational moves are part of the continued scaling of MakerBot,” David Reis, chief executive of Stratasys, MakerBot’s parent company, said in a statement. Former employees are less oblique, describing management as horrific at worst and questionable at best in Glassdoor reviews. On Amazon, customers have been blasting the company’s most recent, fifth-generation Replicator as “a complete disaster,” and “not ready for prime time.” MakerBot executives declined to be interviewed for this story.