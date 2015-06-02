Nivea Made A UV-Sensitive Doll To Help Teach Kids The Importance Of Sunscreen

But as all parents to little kids know, once you do find your progeny at the beach you often have to engage in physical battle akin to a kindergarten kumite to get them adequately covered in sunscreen. So this year the brand and FCB Brazil made another device to give kids the impression that protecting themselves from the sun is their own idea. The Nivea Doll is made from UV-sensitive material and will get sunburned if it isn’t slathered in sunscreen which, as the logic goes, will show kids the real effects of the sun and convince them to take on the parental role. Showing a few more little boys using the doll in the case study video would have been nice but, it’s a great three-dimensional solution that takes technology off the screen and onto the sand.



