Imgur Brings Its Trove Of Memes And Cat GIFs To Android

One of the web’s biggest image-sharing sites just got more mobile-friendly. This morning, Imgur is rolling out its first-ever native Android app, as well as a significant upgrade to its iOS app.





The new Imgur Android app sports a browsing-friendly, grid-based design and a UI that borrows from the Tinder-style swipe left/right paradigm. With today’s update, both the Android and iPhone apps for Imgur now support image uploads as well. Of course, the usual commenting, favoriting, and voting functionality of Imgur is there too.

Wait a minute, you might be thinking: Doesn’t Imgur already have an Android app? Technically, yes, the company does have an app in the Google Play store, but that version was little more than a reframed version of the service’s web interface. By contrast, today’s update is a proper native app, “built completely from scratch,” as Imgur’s lead mobile developer Andrew Shu said in a press release.

Today’s mobile refresh comes three months after Imgur updated its iPhone app to make way for more advertising. Last year, the company received a $40 million round of funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, giving it a $200 million valuation. Today’s launch on Android is part of that broader strategic shift toward mobile, where so much image sharing is already happening.