Time Warner Cable’s CFO Joins WeWork

Coworking has become a big enough business that it has lured away an executive at Time Warner Cable. Arthur Minson, the company’s chief financial officer, is reportedly defecting to WeWork. The coworking firm, one of Fast Company‘s most innovative companies of 2015, will make Minson its president and chief operating officer.
Minson has had one of the hardest years any CFO could imagine; Time Warner, of course, had an aborted merger with Comcast, and is now in the middle of a $56 billion proposed sale to Charter Communications. He will be staying on as an advisor to Time Warner until the Charter merger is completed.
In a statement, Minson said that “Being the CFO of Time Warner Cable has been a dream job. I am so fortunate to have been part of the team that over the last two years dramatically improved Time Warner Cable’s operating performance and created significant value for shareholders. I am leaving our financial function in great hands with Bill and Matt. As I embark on my next role at WeWork, I look forward to continuing to be part of the Time Warner Cable family as a strategic advisor until the closing of our merger with Charter.”
Bill and Matt are William F. Osbourn Jr., and Matthew Siegel, the company’s new co-chief financial officers. Osbourn was previously TWC’s senior vice president-controller and chief accounting officer, and Siegel was senior vice president and treasurer.