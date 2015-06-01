Time Warner Cable’s CFO Joins WeWork

Coworking has become a big enough business that it has lured away an executive at Time Warner Cable. Arthur Minson, the company’s chief financial officer, is reportedly defecting to WeWork . The coworking firm, one of Fast Company‘s most innovative companies of 2015 , will make Minson its president and chief operating officer.

Minson has had one of the hardest years any CFO could imagine; Time Warner, of course, had an aborted merger with Comcast, and is now in the middle of a $56 billion proposed sale to Charter Communications. He will be staying on as an advisor to Time Warner until the Charter merger is completed.

In a statement, Minson said that “Being the CFO of Time Warner Cable has been a dream job. I am so fortunate to have been part of the team that over the last two years dramatically improved Time Warner Cable’s operating performance and created significant value for shareholders. I am leaving our financial function in great hands with Bill and Matt. As I embark on my next role at WeWork, I look forward to continuing to be part of the Time Warner Cable family as a strategic advisor until the closing of our merger with Charter.”

Bill and Matt are William F. Osbourn Jr., and Matthew Siegel, the company’s new co-chief financial officers. Osbourn was previously TWC’s senior vice president-controller and chief accounting officer, and Siegel was senior vice president and treasurer.