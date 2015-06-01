These Smart Potholes Tweet Repair Requests To The Authorities

It doesn’t really matter the size, scale, or setting, if you live in a city, you’ve driven over a pothole. Some cities are worse than others when it comes to these land mines of vehicular damage, and according to this case study Panama City hosts its fair share.

To help remedy the problem, one of the city’s most popular news shows and agency P4 Ogilvy & Mather created The Tweeting Pothole. They put a small hockey puck-like device in potholes on some of Panama City’s busiest streets and, each time a car drove over it, it would send a tweet requesting to be fixed to the Department of Public Works.





So far, it worked well enough to get the head of public works on the show to talk about the situation. Maybe we can use automated social media to solve all kinds of urban ills–think walls that post Instagram pics of drunks peeing on them. There’s got to be a way to expose people who crowd the street on a rainy day with a golf umbrella.