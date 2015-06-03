If Natural Gas Is A Bridge To A Clean Energy Future, It’s A Short, Uncertain Bridge

Natural gas is often called the bridge fuel to a cleaner energy future, a premise that enabled the natural gas boom in the U.S. over the last decade, specifically a boom in controversial drilling process called fracking.

That fracked natural gas improved the United States is undeniable. Putting aside the effect on local water supplies (which may be considerable) the economic impact has been tremendous. The boom has allowed the U.S. to have cheap energy and reduce its carbon emissions, which is an excellent combination. It’s time we accepted this, because the main alternative is much worse: coal. Coal is enemy number one. Compared to that, natural gas–even fracked natural gas–is better.

Having said that, there are reasons to doubt fracked gas is the way forward long-term, both for the U.S. and the world in general. Although natural gas is often cited as a bridge fuel, the question is whether it continues to be a net positive, especially for the countries that are now trying to develop their unconventional gas resources. Is natural gas a “bridge” to a low-carbon future or an ill-considered, unambitious diversion?

A new report from the Stockholm Environment Institute answers that question. And it says while natural gas has a lot of potential to reduce global carbon emissions compared to coal, the extent is limited by practice. It depends on exactly how natural gas is mined and stored, how it’s used, and what its price is relative to other forms of energy.

The paper was produced for the New Climate Economy, an initiative of seven countries (Colombia, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Norway, South Korea, Sweden and the United Kingdom) looking at how to maintain economic growth while curbing climate change. “Recent U.S. experience was unique in terms of delivering significant benefits to both the climate and the economy,” it says. “Despite such a best-case scenario, current research suggests that a more enduring climate-economy ‘win-win’ based on increased natural gas supply is far from guaranteed.”

Its less than full-bloodied endorsement of natural gas is prompted by three factors: “substitution,” methane leakage and “scale effects.”

First, the carbon benefits of gas depend on how much is used where it can have most impact. That means replacing coal for electricity generation (where the reduction could be 40% to 50%) rather than heating homes and buildings where the reduction could be as little as 15%.