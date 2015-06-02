The Internet: Then And Now

Grunge music, the Oklahoma City bombing, and the dawn of the Internet age. We’ve come a long way since 1995, and venture capitalist Mary Meeker’s annual Internet Trends Report shows that there are many more virtual changes to come. Internet user growth in the U.S. is stalling, but other developing countries are poised for a massive uptick of users–and Google and Facebook are there waiting with open modem ports. Watch the video above and tweet as at #29thFloor with your own predictions for online trends.
