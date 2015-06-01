Today in Tabs: Here Come The Tabs Dot Co

Meanwhile, a Science magazine advice column suggests that a female postdoc should just “put up with” her advisor constantly trying to look down her shirt, “with good humor if you can.” Oops, that got pulled pretty fast! Here’s the archive link.

imagine all the findings we could have had if excellent female scientists didn’t get fed up with the sexism and quit. — Elizabeth Lopatto (@mslopatto) June 1, 2015

Tabs Hall of Fame: Valued canoe instructor Seth Godin demonstrates what it’s like to talk to every smug jackass who has a superficial knowledge of your field but still wants to mansplain it to you. (Also dishonorable mention for implying that Popova has anything whatsoever to teach librarians.) The NY Post has a Thought-Catalog-wave defense of the “wife bonus,” and it is exactly as awful as you’d think: “He . . . joked it was to reward me for being a ‘good little wife,’ which made me laugh out loud.” Yeah. “Joked.”

“Elizabeth Wurtzel Finds Someone to Love Her” might simultaneously be the shadiest and most accurate Vows headline, and if anyone ever deserved to have had her literary meet-cute punctured in the Awl, it’s Wurtzel. Mazel tov!

okay everyone, hold on tight: I’ve redesigned popup ads to be 71% more effective pic.twitter.com/26OlWrM5Bl — Darius Kazemi (@tinysubversions) May 29, 2015

Never take out your trash again: Trashday.co. Never put food in your own mouth again: HereComesTheAirplane.co. One of these is allegedly real. What is Bitcoin? Bitcoin is a heerm pheerm higital hurrmcy, hissnomanous n’ zueecentrali. Parallelism, R, and OpenMP: “Really the only reason anyone thinks this stuff is hard is because software engineering is an inherently disfunctional discipline practiced exclusively by sociopathic masochists.” Also: announcing GitTorrent.

Say what you will about Sasha Frere-Jones’s brief, much-tabbed stint at Genius, but one thing you can’t deny is that as far as I can tell, in his six months there he didn’t accomplish a single thing. Time isn’t recognized enough for being one of the worst publications operating right now. Look at how this terrible headline doesn’t even vaguely match the terrible content of the article! Taters Illustrated. Is Rickrolling the innocent fun we used to think it was? Dave “Night iPhone” Morin was prevented from failing as thoroughly as he deserved to. The Wire: Tautology Supercut. If you watch it, you’ll see it.

