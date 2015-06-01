Chris Pratt Will Be Using Samsung Tech to Stop Dinosaurs From Eating People In “Jurassic World”

Okay, so say you need to save thousands of people from a murderous rampage of prehistoric proportions, do you go with Android or iOS?

According to Universal Pictures, Chris Pratt and the rest of the staff at Jurassic World will be armed with the latest and greatest Samsung technology. In a new brand video, the tech giant reveals the fictional theme park features a Samsung Innovation Center that’s part classroom, part cool experiential space where guests can learn all about the creatures that are about to eat them.

“Samsung is a part of our story,” says Jurassic World producer Frank Marshall, in the promo video. Is it believable that the theme park would have such a branded presence? Of course. Less so is the conspicuous absence of any iPhones in the crowd shots of people taking video and photos of the park. Perhaps that’s just a tad too real.





Samsung will play exclusive content from the upcoming blockbuster exclusively on its new SUHD TVs at more than 500 select Best Buy locations across the U.S.