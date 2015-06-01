Vanity Fair Introduces The World To Caitlyn, Formerly Known As Bruce, Jenner

Earlier this year, celebrity dad and Olympic champion Bruce Jenner announced he would be transitioning to a woman in an interview about it with Diane Sawyer that drew 16.8 million viewers . Now Jenner reveals her new self on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s June issue, with a dramatically glamorous shot by Annie Leibowitz and the headline, “Call Me Caitlyn.”

The magazine is hyping the issue release across social channels, using the hashtag #CallMeCaitlyn. In a behind-the-scenes video from the cover shoot, Jenner says: “Bruce always had to tell a lie, he was always living a lie, every day he had a secret from morning until night. Caitlyn doesn’t have any secrets. As soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out, I’m free.”

Caitlyn Jenner also launched a Twitter feed in the wake of the announcement of the cover, and currently has 200,000 followers.

Feedback online has been enthusiastic–perhaps the biggest controversy about this is the fact she went with the C and not the trademark K.