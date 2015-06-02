Potholes Tweeted At Panama City’s Government Until They Got Fixed

Panama City has one of the fastest growing economies in Central and South America. A construction boom has given the city one of the greatest concentrations of skyscrapers in the world. But the government hasn’t kept its ground-level infrastructure on par with all those glimmering towers, say residents who are fed up with potholes that can damage their cars and cause accidents.

A local news program teamed up with ad agency P4 Ogilvy & Mather to call attention to the problem in a clever way: They installed devices in potholes around the city that tweeted at the government every time cars ran over them. The jokey tweets complained on behalf of the potholes; they were tired of being blamed for causing so much damage, they said.

Silly as the campaign sounds, it seems to have worked. The potholes’ Twitter account went viral, and the city has fixed many of the potholes. You know what they say: Never ignore an angry pothole with a social media presence.