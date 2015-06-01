Carnegie Mellon “In A Crisis” After Uber Poached 40 Of Its Researchers

A fascinating article published in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday says that the robotics center at Carnegie Mellon–one of the world’s leading robotics research institutions–is “scrambling to recover” after the ride-hailing company Uber hired 40 of its scientists, including the center’s director, earlier this year to staff a new tech facility in Pittsburgh.

Uber, which is looking to a future in which riders hail self-driving cars rather than human drivers, doubled the salaries of some of the researchers and offered bonuses of hundreds of thousands of dollars, the WSJ reported. According to documents acquired by WSJ journalists, the robotics center’s funding from the U.S. government and other research contracts is expected to drop from $30 million to $17 million because of Uber’s hiring raid.

Alumni of the Carnegie Mellon robotics institute include Chris Urmson, now the director of Google’s self-driving car program, and the founders of Anki, a company that makes self-driving toy race cars.

Read the full report from the WSJ here.