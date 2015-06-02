advertisement
Abstract Murals Hide Folding Chairs In Plain Sight

By Sophie Weiner1 minute Read

What if your folding chairs were so beautiful you could store them in plain sight? That’s the idea behind Pop Mural, a series of three wall hangings that contain six flattened chairs.

Designer Alexander Gendell previously created the chairs as part of his foldable furniture (Folditure) line: the Maya, Star and Leaf. The chairs attach to the mural using a latch, and on the wall, they look like something Jean Arp might’ve created. To use the chairs, just pull them out of the wall hanging and fold them out. A textile design shows through the hanging’s gaps, completing the artwork whether you’re using the chairs as furniture or wall decor.

Pop Mural is part of a run of six. Prices are available upon request from info@folditure.com.

[via Dezeen]

