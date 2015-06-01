Just Do It: Why This Shia LaBeouf Video Meme Wins Everything

For the past 18 months, LaBeouf has drifted away from Hollywood and into the performance art space, collaborating with British artist Luke Turner and Finnish artist Nastja Säde Rönkkö, and raising many an eyebrow along the way. To wit: stunts like LaBeouf showing up at the premiere of Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac with “I am not famous anymore” scribbled on a brown paper bag over his head or his five-day exhibition #IamSorry at the Cohen Gallery in Los Angeles, where he invited the public to sit one on one with him in silence.

However, the trio’s latest collaboration with London’s Central Saint Martins art school is the lowest hanging fruit the Internet could ask for: LaBeouf, with a dynamite grizzled beard and mullet-rattail combo, giving 30-second abstract monologues . . . in front of a green screen.

Students were invited to submit text up to 30 seconds in length or no more than 100 words that LaBeouf would read as an introduction to their work. A green screen was used to easily swap out the background to fit the students’ projects, but leave it to the Internet to isolate one motivational/terrifying monologue in particular and turn it into a string of grade-A memes:

Here’s the original intro, penned by student Joshua Parker:

Here is Fast Company’s take on it: